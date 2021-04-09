Last updated on Apr 09, 2021, 12:52 am

OnePlus has announced a special Nord LE variant aka Literally Only One Edition. There is only a single unit of this model and the company will give it away to one of the lucky winners. It has a blue and yellow dual-tone color finish, which changes hues depending on the viewing angle. Specifications-wise, the handset is the same as the standard Nord.

Instagram Post First, have a look at the OnePlus Nord LE

Instagram post A post shared by oneplus.nord on April 8, 2021 at 6:51 pm IST

Information How to win the OnePlus Nord LE?

To participate in the Nord LE giveaway, follow the OnePlus Nord account on Instagram and post a photo of your current smartphone with a caption explaining why you want to upgrade to OnePlus Nord and the hashtag #SwitchToNord.

Design and display OnePlus Nord offers a 90Hz screen

As far as its specifications are concerned, the OnePlus Nord features a pill-shaped cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it houses a quad camera setup. The handset bears a 90Hz, 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and HDR10+ support. It is available in Blue Marble, Gray Onyx, and Gray Ash colors.

Information It boasts of a 48MP main camera

OnePlus Nord packs a quad rear camera module comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. For selfies, it has a 32MP (f/2.5) and an 8MP (f/2.5) dual-lens unit.

Internals It draws power from a Snapdragon 765G chipset