OnePlus Nord LE announced: How to participate in the giveawayLast updated on Apr 09, 2021, 12:52 am
OnePlus has announced a special Nord LE variant aka Literally Only One Edition. There is only a single unit of this model and the company will give it away to one of the lucky winners.
It has a blue and yellow dual-tone color finish, which changes hues depending on the viewing angle. Specifications-wise, the handset is the same as the standard Nord.
Instagram Post
First, have a look at the OnePlus Nord LE
A post shared by oneplus.nord on
Information
How to win the OnePlus Nord LE?
To participate in the Nord LE giveaway, follow the OnePlus Nord account on Instagram and post a photo of your current smartphone with a caption explaining why you want to upgrade to OnePlus Nord and the hashtag #SwitchToNord.
Design and display
OnePlus Nord offers a 90Hz screen
As far as its specifications are concerned, the OnePlus Nord features a pill-shaped cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it houses a quad camera setup.
The handset bears a 90Hz, 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and HDR10+ support.
It is available in Blue Marble, Gray Onyx, and Gray Ash colors.
Information
It boasts of a 48MP main camera
OnePlus Nord packs a quad rear camera module comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. For selfies, it has a 32MP (f/2.5) and an 8MP (f/2.5) dual-lens unit.
Internals
It draws power from a Snapdragon 765G chipset
OnePlus Nord is fueled by a Snapdragon 765G processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
Under the hood, it packs a 4,115mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support and is upgradeable to Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.
For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.