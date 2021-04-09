Last updated on Apr 09, 2021, 12:05 am

Xiaomi is working to launch the Mi 11 Lite handset in India. The phone has been spotted in the country's IMEI database, suggesting at its certain and imminent arrival. To recall, it was announced in China last month. The Mi 11 Lite comes with a Snapdragon 732G chipset, a 90Hz screen, triple rear cameras, and 33W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display The phone flaunts a Full-HD+ AMOLED display

The Mi 11 Lite sports a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit. The device has a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is available in Boba Black, Peach Pink, and Bubblegum Blue color options.

Information It sports a 20MP selfie camera

The Mi 11 Lite is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera. For selfies and video calls, it offers a 20MP front-facing snapper.

Internals Under the hood, it packs a 4,250mAh battery

The 4G and 5G variants of the Mi 11 Lite are powered by a Snapdragon 732G and Snapdragon 780 chipset, respectively, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and packs a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Mi 11 Lite: Pricing