The Nord 4 will be powered by Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset

Mark your calendars! OnePlus Nord 4 5G arrives July 16

What's the story OnePlus has confirmed its Summer Launch Event 2024 is scheduled for July 16 in Milan, Italy. In a community post, the firm has confirmed it will introduce four new products: the Nord 4 5G, the Pad 2, the Watch 2R, and the Nord Buds 3 Pro. The event's invitation was imprinted on a metal plate, hinting at a handset with a metal build among the upcoming releases.

Product details

OnePlus Nord 4 5G: What to expect

The OnePlus Nord 4 5G is anticipated to be a rebadged version of the OnePlus Ace 3V. It is expected to feature a metal unibody design and a starting price tag of ₹31,999 in India. The device may sport a large 6.74-inch OLED screen, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery with 100 fast charging. The phone is tipped to debut in three color options.

Other gadgets

OnePlus Pad 2, Watch 2R: Specifications and features

The OnePlus Pad 2, dubbed as the "new productivity powerhouse," is predicted to be a rebadged version of the OnePlus Pad Pro. The tablet will launch in India with Stylo 2 smart keyboard and a protective case. The OnePlus Watch 2R will be powered by Wear OS. It is likely to be a toned-down version of the OnePlus Watch 2, lacking eSIM support and NFC. The watch has been spotted on multiple certification sites, including BIS.

Information

Anticipated features of Nord Buds 3 Pro

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro is expected to retain design of the Buds 3. The earbuds will support active noise cancellation (ANC), dual device connectivity, spatial audio, camera shutter, equalizer, Fast Pair, wear detection, Dolby Atmos, and several other features.