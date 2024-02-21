It will deliver up to 100 hours of battery life

OnePlus Watch 2 to debut on February 26, bookings open

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:10 pm Feb 21, 202404:10 pm

What's the story OnePlus is set to unveil its OnePlus Watch 2 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 on February 26. It will take place at 8:30pm IST (4:00pm CET). The launch comes three years after the original OnePlus Watch hit the market in 2021. The company shared the news in a community post, which also teased some features and announced a microsite for early reservations. However, all 1,500 pre-reserve passes have already been snapped up.

Features

Design and battery life

The upcoming OnePlus Watch 2 will sport a stainless-steel frame and sapphire crystal glass, with Radiant Steel and Black Steel color options. OnePlus claims that the smartwatch will boast up to 100 hours of battery life in "full Smart Mode." This will outlast the Apple Watch Series 9's 2.5 days in low-power mode. The announcement also hinted at "meticulous health monitoring," suggesting possible improvements in health tracking capabilities.

Specs

Expected specifications

Previous reports indicate that OnePlus Watch 2 may feature a 1.43-inch AMOLED display and be powered by the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset. It's likely to run on Wear OS, but whether it will use Wear OS 3 or 4 is still uncertain. An Amazon landing page confirms the same launch date as well as time, suggesting that the smartwatch will be available in India simultaneously with its global release.

Price

How much will it cost?

The pricing details of the OnePlus Watch 2 in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch. For reference, its predecessor bore a price tag of Rs. 16,999 on our shores.