OPPO A53 receives ColorOS 11 update in India

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jun 25, 2021, 12:25 am

OPPO has started rolling out the Android 11-based ColorOS 11 update for the OPPO A53 smartphone in India and Indonesia. The firmware is expected to introduce all the features of the Android 11 and the ColorOS 11, like refreshed UI, Always-on Display, Dark Mode, three-finger translate feature, nearby share, FlexDrop, Battery Guard, and enhanced privacy protection, among others. Here are more details.

Everything to know about the update

The ColorOS 11 update for the OPPO A53 carries version number C.12. To receive the firmware, the device should be running on version number A.77 in India. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings >Software Updates >Gear icon >Official version application >Apply now. You can then check for the new version, download, and install it.

Design and display

The phone has a 90Hz HD+ display

The OPPO A53 features a punch-hole cut-out with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it has a triple camera unit and a physical fingerprint reader. The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Fancy Blue, Electric Black, and Fairy White color options.

Information

It sports a 16MP selfie camera

The OPPO A53 is equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, there is a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It draws power from a Snapdragon 460 chipset

The OPPO A53 is powered by a Snapdragon 460 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support and is now upgradeable to Android 11-based ColorOS 11. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.