Realme Narzo 30 4G bags SIRIM certification, launch imminent

Written by Surbhi Shah Mail Last updated on May 08, 2021, 07:49 pm

Realme is gearing up to announce the Narzo 30 model in both 4G and 5G versions in several countries. In the latest development, the Narzo 30 4G has been certified by SIRIM, EEC, BIS, and FCC platforms, hinting at its imminent launch in the international markets. The handset is rumored to come with a MediaTek Helio G95 processor and Android 11 support.

Design and display

The device will feature an LCD display

Realme Narzo 30 4G will sport a punch-hole display with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will offer a triple camera module. The handset is likely to bear with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Dimensions-wise, it will measure 162.36x74.46x9.45mm and weigh 198 grams.

Information

It might offer an 8MP selfie camera

Realme Narzo 30 4G will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, an 8MP front-facing snapper is expected.

Internals

It will be backed by a Helio G95 processor

Realme Narzo 30 4G will be fueled by a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. It will boot Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme Narzo 30 4G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Realme Narzo 30 4G will be announced at the time of the launch. However, considering the specifications, it may be priced at around Rs. 10,000.