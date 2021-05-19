Home / News / Science News / Redmi Note 10 Pro, Pro Max receive MIUI 12.5 update
Redmi Note 10 Pro, Pro Max receive MIUI 12.5 update

Surbhi Shah
Last updated on May 19, 2021, 07:00 pm
Redmi has started rolling out the MIUI 12.5 stable update for the Note 10 Pro and Pro Max models in India. As per the changelog, the firmware brings improvements like instant response to gestures and 20 times more rendering power. The Camera app gets modes for video recording and several new filters. The Notes app has also been updated with doodling and sketching tools.

Information

Everything to know about the update

The MIUI 12.5 update for the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Pro Max in India carries build number 12.5.1.0.RKFINXM and has a download size of 732MB. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings >About Phone >Software Update.

Design and display

The phones sport a 120Hz Super AMOLED panel

As far as their specifications are concerned, the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Pro Max feature a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel, an IP53-rated build quality, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they offer a quad camera setup. The handsets bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Cameras

The Pro Max model boasts of a 108MP main sensor

The Redmi Note 10 Pro comes with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. The Note 10 Pro Max offers a similar camera arrangement but with a 108MP (f/1.9) main sensor. For selfies, they have a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing snapper.

Internals

They draw power from a Snapdragon 732G chipset

The Redmi Note 10 Pro and Pro Max are powered by a Snapdragon 732G processor, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, they pack a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support and boot Android 11. For connectivity, the duo offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

