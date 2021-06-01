Home / News / Science News / Samsung Galaxy A03s leaked in renders; specifications also tipped
Samsung Galaxy A03s leaked in renders; specifications also tipped

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jun 01, 2021, 12:32 am
Samsung Galaxy A03s leaked in renders; specifications also tipped
Samsung Galaxy A03s will look similar to the Galaxy A02s

Samsung is working on a new A-series smartphone, called the Galaxy A03s. The handset will succeed the Galaxy A02s which was launched last year. In the latest development, 91mobiles has leaked the renders of the upcoming handset, revealing its design and key specifications. The Galaxy A03s will come with a waterdrop notch design, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and triple rear cameras. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone will offer a 6.5-inch HD+ screen

The Samsung Galaxy A03s will feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup. The handset is likely to bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Dimensions-wise, it will measure 166.6x75.9x9.1mm (9.5mm thickness with the camera island).

It will sport a 13MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy A03s will be equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. For selfies and video calling, a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper is expected.

It will run on Android 11

The processor details of the Galaxy A03s are unclear as of now. For reference, the Galaxy A02s draws power from a Snapdragon 450 chipset. It will boot Android 11 and is likely to offer up to 4GB of RAM, up to 64GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy A03s: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy A03s will be announced at the time of launch. The Samsung Galaxy A02s, for reference, is priced at €150 (around Rs. 13,300) in Europe.

