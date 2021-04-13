Samsung will launch the Galaxy Quantum2 a.k.a Galaxy A82 5G smartphone in South Korea on April 23. In the latest development, an unboxing video of the handset has surfaced online, revealing its design and in-box contents, including a USB Type-A to Type-C cable. The video previews the phone's curved edges, triple rear cameras, and a matte finished back panel. Here are more details.

Design and display It will offer a 120Hz Super AMOLED screen

Samsung Galaxy Quantum2 will feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, curved edges, an IP67-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 800-nits of peak brightness. It should be available in black and white shades.

Information The device will have a 64MP main camera

Samsung Galaxy Quantum2 will house a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) secondary lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) tertiary shooter. Details regarding the front camera are unknown.

Internals It will draw power from a Snapdragon 855+ chipset

Samsung Galaxy Quantum2 will be fueled by a Snapdragon 855+ processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and shall pack a 4,500mAh battery with fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should also offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information The handset will pack the "world's smallest" QRNG chipset

Samsung Galaxy Quantum2 shall be equipped with the world's smallest quantum random number generator (QRNG) chipset. It shall increase the phone's data encryption by generating unpredictable and pattern-less true random numbers.

Availability Samsung Galaxy Quantum2: Pricing and availability