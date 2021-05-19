Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition unveiled in Japan

Samsung releases Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition model

As the Tokyo Olympics is inching closer to its July 23 commencement date, Samsung has unveiled a new Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition in Japan. The handset comes in a new Phantom Blue shade with the Olympics logo on the rear and a gold-colored side frame as well as camera bump. It also gets Olympic-themed wallpapers and app icons. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition features a punch-hole design with slim bezels, a gold-finished frame and camera module, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The matte-finished rear panel houses triple cameras. The handset bears a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It is offered in Phantom Blue color option.

Information

It sports a 64MP telephoto lens

The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition comes with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP (f/2.0) telephoto shooter. For selfies, it has a 10MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It runs on Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition draws power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition's pricing details are yet to be revealed. However, the handset is already up for pre-orders exclusively via the NTT DoCoMo website. It will go on sale sometime in June or early July.