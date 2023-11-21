MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset announced with on-device generative AI capabilities

MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset announced with on-device generative AI capabilities

By Akash Pandey Nov 21, 2023

MediaTek Dimensity 8300 is on par with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2

MediaTek has introduced the Dimensity 8300, a new mid-range smartphone chipset that boasts on-device generative AI capabilities. The Taiwanese firm's APU 780 AI processor allows for large language models (LLMs) with as many as 10 billion parameters. Details regarding the token rate or conversational response speed have not been provided. The chipset supports Stable Diffusion image generation, but its speed remains undisclosed.

MediaTek claims 20% performance improvement on its new chipset

Constructed using TSMC's second-generation 4nm process, the Dimensity 8300 features a three-tier CPU setup consisting of one Cortex-A715 running at 3.35GHz, three Cortex-A715 cores at 3GHz, and four Cortex-A510 cores at 2.2GHz. MediaTek touts a 20% performance increase and up to a 30% efficiency improvement compared to the Dimensity 8200. The Mali-G615 MC6 GPU delivers an impressive 60% performance boost and a substantial 55% efficiency gain, making it perfect for mid-range gaming smartphones.

Dimensity 8300 will reduce power usage by 14%

The Dimensity 8300 incorporates "adaptive gaming technology," which enables apps and games to interact with the chipset to assess thermal load and adjust accordingly, potentially reducing power usage by up to 14%. Camera enhancements include support for 4K/60fps HDR video, more energy-efficient video recording, and AI-Color functionality for finer color adjustments in a scene using image segmentation. However, those hoping for 8K recording and other significant camera upgrades may be let down.

The new chipset supports 180Hz at Full-HD+ resolution

The Dimensity 8300 is compatible with LPDDR5X RAM at speeds of up to 8,533Mbps, AV1 decoding, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6E, and refresh rates as high as 120Hz at WQHD+ resolutions (or 180Hz at Full-HD+). MediaTek has confirmed that the first smartphones equipped with the Dimensity 8300 will hit the market before year's end, but the specific regions for these devices are yet to be announced.