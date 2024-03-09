Next Article

TCL initially showcased a prototype 163-inch microLED TV at CES 2024

TCL's new 163-inch microLED TV costs over Rs. 90 lakh

By Akash Pandey 02:37 pm Mar 09, 202402:37 pm

What's the story TCL has launched a colossal 163-inch microLED TV, the X11H Max, which is now available for purchase in China for CNY 7,99,999 (nearly Rs. 92 lakh). Despite the high price tag, it is cheaper than Samsung's 110-inch model at $1,50,000 (around Rs. 1.24 crore) and LG's 136-inch Magnit microLED for $2,99,999 (approx. Rs. 2.48 crore). The X11H Max is currently only available in China.

Specifications and features

Take a look at the highlights of X11H Max

Standing at around 80-inch in height, the X11H Max features a 4K resolution and 10,000-nits of peak brightness. It can display 22-bit color, even though most HDR formats max out at 12-bit. The smart TV is equipped with a 6.2.2-channel sound system that can be upgraded to a 7.1.4-channel setup. The TV is built from smaller display modules with a response time of just 0.03ms, much faster than LG's OLED with a claimed 1.0ms.

microLED advantages

Perks of microLED technology

Similar to OLED, the microLED technology delivers perfect blacks due to their self-illuminating pixels, eliminating the need for a backlight. However, it can achieve much higher brightness levels without damaging its components. Its modular design also allows for virtually unlimited display sizes, restricted only by wall space and budget limitations. The TCL X11H Max demonstrates these benefits with its enormous size and impressive specs.