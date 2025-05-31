What's the story

Twitch has announced a series of updates at TwitchCon Europe.

The biggest highlight is the introduction of vertical livestreams, which will make watching streams on mobile devices more convenient.

This feature will be tested with select channels this summer before a wider rollout later this year.

Along with vertical livestreams, Twitch will also introduce dual-format streaming. This means streamers won't have to choose between vertical or horizontal streams.