You can soon watch livestreams vertically on Twitch
Twitch has announced a series of updates at TwitchCon Europe.
The biggest highlight is the introduction of vertical livestreams, which will make watching streams on mobile devices more convenient.
This feature will be tested with select channels this summer before a wider rollout later this year.
Along with vertical livestreams, Twitch will also introduce dual-format streaming. This means streamers won't have to choose between vertical or horizontal streams.
How will dual-format streaming work?
The dual-format streaming feature will be available for all Twitch partners as well as affiliates.
As part of an open beta test called "2k streaming," this upgrade will allow creators to stream at a higher resolution of 1440p, offering richer detail, improved clarity, and better performance across various content types.
Twitch introducing rewind feature
Along with the new streaming formats, Twitch is also introducing a rewind feature.
This will come in handy if you miss something while a streamer is live or want to rewatch something later.
The platform will first test this feature with select viewers this summer before making it widely available.