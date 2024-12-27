Summarize Simplifying... In short To manage blocked accounts on Instagram, tap your profile picture, then the three lines at the top right, and select "Blocked" to see the list of blocked users.

To unblock someone, simply tap "Unblock" next to their name, allowing them to view your posts, follow you, and message you again.

You can unblock users at any time

How to review and manage blocked accounts on Instagram

By Akash Pandey 02:17 pm Dec 27, 202402:17 pm

What's the story Instagram allows you to view the list of users you've blocked to protect your profile and maintain privacy. If you change your mind later, you can unblock someone by using a simple process. Once unblocked, the person can view and interact with your posts if your account is public. Additionally, after being unblocked, they have the option to follow you again.

Steps

Visit 'Who can see your content' setting

To review the users you've blocked on Instagram: Tap your profile picture in the bottom right to access your profile. Next, press the three horizontal lines in the top right. Under "Who can see your content," select "Blocked." Here, you'll find the list of user accounts you've blocked on Instagram over time. The platform also blocks other accounts the concerned user may have created.

Information

How to unblock someone?

To unblock someone, just tap "Unblock" next to their name. Once unblocked, the user and any other accounts they have will be able to view your posts, follow you, and message you on both Threads and Instagram.