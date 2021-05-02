Home / News / Science News / Vivo X60t Pro smartphone, with 33W fast-charging, gets 3C certified
Vivo X60t Pro smartphone, with 33W fast-charging, gets 3C certified

Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on May 02, 2021, 07:09 pm
Vivo X60t Pro smartphone, with 33W fast-charging, gets 3C certified

As an addition to its X60 series, Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is set to unveil its X60t Pro model soon.

In the latest development, the handset with model number V2120A has been spotted on China's 3C certification portal with 33W fast-charging and 5G network support. It should also have an AMOLED screen, a triple rear camera setup, and run Android 11-based OriginOS.

Design and Display

The handset should have a 120Hz AMOLED screen

The Vivo X60t Pro should have an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole cut-out and a minimal bottom bezel. On the rear, there should be a triple camera setup.

The device should bear a Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an under-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data.

It is expected to be launched in two shades: Gray and Aurora.

It should sport a 32MP selfie camera

The Vivo X60t Pro should have a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor along with a 13MP (f/2.5) telephoto lens and a 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide sensor. On the front, a 32MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper is likely.

It should be fueled by a Dimensity 1200 processor

The Vivo X60t Pro should draw power from an octa-core Dimensity 1200 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage.

The device should run on Android 11-based OriginOS and pack a 4,300mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging.

It should offer support for the latest connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, 5G network, and a Type-C port.

Vivo X60t Pro: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Vivo X60t Pro will be announced at the time of its unveiling. However, in India, it is expected to carry a price tag of around Rs. 40,000.

