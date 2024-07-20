WhatsApp to allow iPhone users to share files without internet
WhatsApp has rolled out an update via the TestFlight beta program, which includes a significant feature under development - file sharing with people nearby. The feature, aptly named 'People Nearby,' is currently being worked on and will be offered in a future update of the app. This facility was first announced during the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.9.22 update. It permits users to share documents, photos, videos, and other files with nearby devices, without relying on an internet connection.
How it will differ from Android?
The 'People Nearby' feature is now being introduced to the iOS app, as discovered in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 24.15.10.70 firmware. Unlike its Android counterpart which uses nearby device detection for file sharing, the iOS version requires scanning a QR code to initiate file transfer. This method of file transfer will be beneficial for large files such as high-resolution videos, photos, and documents, especially in areas with limited or unstable network coverage.
Cross-platform compatibility and security
The 'People Nearby' feature will work across different platforms including iOS and Android, regardless of the type of device, users or their contacts are using. It also ensures end-to-end encryption compatibility, meaning only intended recipients can access shared content. However, it's important to note that this feature is still in its early stage of development, and its final implementation might change significantly before its official release.