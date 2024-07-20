In short Simplifying... In short WhatsApp is introducing a 'People Nearby' feature for iOS users, allowing them to share large files like videos and documents without needing an internet connection.

The feature, currently in beta, uses a QR code for file transfer and ensures end-to-end encryption for security.

It's compatible across iOS and Android platforms, making file sharing easier, especially in areas with poor network coverage. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

It is also in the works for Android

WhatsApp to allow iPhone users to share files without internet

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:59 pm Jul 20, 202401:59 pm

What's the story WhatsApp has rolled out an update via the TestFlight beta program, which includes a significant feature under development - file sharing with people nearby. The feature, aptly named 'People Nearby,' is currently being worked on and will be offered in a future update of the app. This facility was first announced during the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.9.22 update. It permits users to share documents, photos, videos, and other files with nearby devices, without relying on an internet connection.

Process

How it will differ from Android?

The 'People Nearby' feature is now being introduced to the iOS app, as discovered in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 24.15.10.70 firmware. Unlike its Android counterpart which uses nearby device detection for file sharing, the iOS version requires scanning a QR code to initiate file transfer. This method of file transfer will be beneficial for large files such as high-resolution videos, photos, and documents, especially in areas with limited or unstable network coverage.

Usage

Cross-platform compatibility and security

The 'People Nearby' feature will work across different platforms including iOS and Android, regardless of the type of device, users or their contacts are using. It also ensures end-to-end encryption compatibility, meaning only intended recipients can access shared content. However, it's important to note that this feature is still in its early stage of development, and its final implementation might change significantly before its official release.