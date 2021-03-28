Decoding Rishabh Pant's terrific numbers in India vs England tour

In the Test series, Pant got scores of 91, 11, 58*, 8, 1, and 101.
With two fifties and a century in six innings, Pant performed well.
His 101 in the fourth Test was his third century in Test cricket.
It was also his second versus England.
The innings saw him get past 1,350 Test runs.
ODIs
Pant was drafted into the starting XI in the second ODI match on March 26.
He played a valiant knock of 77 to notch his best score in ODIs.
Pant struck three fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of 192.50.
He followed that up with a 78-run knock in the third ODI.
He hit five fours and four sixes.
Information
Pant played interesting cameos in the T20Is
In the five-match T20I series, Pant made his presence felt with valuable cameos. He got scores of 21, 26, 25, and 30. In total he amassed 112 runs at 28.00. Pant also got past the 500-run mark in T20Is (512) during the series.
Analysis
Pant will feel satisfied with his overall performance across formats against England.
He looked more mature and made his contributions count.
The match-winning 101 in the fourth Test will be a special moment for Pant.
He also showed his worth in the ODI series. His approach and fearless attitude makes him a special player.
Pant needs to convert these knocks into triple digits.