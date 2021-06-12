Home / News / Sports News / 2nd Test, Day 3: England in trouble against New Zealand
2nd Test, Day 3: England in trouble against New Zealand

2nd Test, Day 3: England in trouble against New Zealand
Matt Henry was excellent with the ball for New Zealand in the second innings

Hosts England are in a spot of bother in the second Test against New Zealand. The visitors are closing in on victory as Joe Root's men suffered while batting in the second innings. New Zealand, who resumed Day 3 on 229/3, were bowled out for 388. Stuart Broad finished with four wickets. In reply, England have lost nine wickets (122/9).

Taylor and Nicholls add a vital 63-run partnership

Ross Taylor, who resumed the day on 46*, added 63 runs alongside Henry Nicholls (21) for the fourth wicket. Taylor smashed a brilliant 80-run knock, hitting 11 fours. He registered his 35th career Test fifty, besides going past 7,500 runs. He helped New Zealand dominate the scenes. Nicholls played a vital inning to support Taylor. The partnership was a crucial one.

Kiwis frustrate England, add crucial runs

NZ head to lunch at 326/5, adding 93 runs for the loss of two wickets. England were on the back foot but picked up two crucial wickets. Taylor was dismissed by Olly Stone and Nicholls departed next, with the score reading 312/5. Post lunch, England claimed two quick wickets (336/7). However, the Kiwis frustrated England as the last three wickets put up 52 runs.

Matt Henry floors England with key wickets

New Zealand got the perfect start as Matt Henry was all over England. The pacer got the wicket of an in-form Rory Burns, who played a loose shot in the second delivery of England's innings. In the fifth over, he accounted for the wicket of Dominic Sibley and then cashed in by sending home Zak Crawley. Henry's three-wicket burst sent England's top-order back.

England fail to get going as Wagner and Patel deliver

England were reeling at 30/3 and needed a partnership. There was hope when Ollie Pope got a start and played some nice shots. However, his aggressive knock didn't last long. Pope was dismissed for 23 by Neil Wagner, who swung the ball. He got Daniel Lawrence (0) next with an outswinger. Spinner Ajaz Patel got James Bracey and Joe Root to hurt England.

England get a paltry lead against the Kiwis

England have a paltry 37-run lead after Olly Stone and Mark Wood added 44 runs for the eighth wicket. However, Wagner came back to break the partnership, getting an aggressive-looking Wood for 29. Trent Boult got Stuart Broad next.

