Europa League final: Cavani starts for Manchester United against Villarreal

Villarreal and Manchester United are set for the summit clash of the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 season in Gdansk. Tonight's match is the fifth meeting between the two teams and the first since 2005. The in-form Gerard Moreno partners Carlos Bacca upfront for Villarreal. United have included goal-keeper David de Gea, with Edinson Cavani leading the attack. Here's the team news.

A look at the playing XI of both sides

Villarreal Playing XI: Rulli, Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Pedraza, Pino, Capoue, Parejo, Trigueros, Gerard, Bacca. Subs: Sergio Asenjo, Mario, Funes Mori, Raba, Estupinan, Alcacer, Moreno, Coquelin, Pena, Jaume, Moi Gomez, Nino. Man United Playing XI: De Gea, Wan Bissaka, Bailly, Lindelof, Shaw, McTominay, Pogba, Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Greenwood, Cavani. Subs: Maguire, Mata, Grant, Fred, Diallo, James, Henderson, Alex Telles, Matic, Williams, van de Beek, Tuanzebe.

Solskjaer aiming for maiden trophy, Emery targets fourth honor

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is vying to win his maiden trophy as Man United manager. Under him, the club has reached four semi-finals across competitions since last season, including the Europa League, where United were beaten by eventual winners Sevilla. Meanwhile, Unai Emery has won the competition thrice with Sevilla earlier and also reached the final with Arsenal in 2018-19.

A balanced Manchester United starting XI to face Villarreal

David de Gea keeps his place in the goal for United after doing well in the semis. Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof are the central defenders in the absence of Harry Maguire, who is named on the bench. Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba are the two in mid-field. Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, and Mason Greenwood will hope to support Cavani in the attack.

Europa League final: Timing and TV listing

The match is set to start at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday. One can watch the match live on the Sony Ten Network and stream the same on the SonyLIV app (paid subscription).

Villarreal could be difficult to break down

Villarreal will be sitting back and tactically, they are a side difficult to break down. Unai Emery's record demands respect and this Villarreal team could cause issues for United. They had outplayed Arsenal in the first leg of their semi-final and then defended well to claim a deserved draw at the Emirates. Villarreal will aim to be tight as a unit.

