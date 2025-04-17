What's the story

Inter Milan have booked a spot in the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 semi-finals after an exhilarating draw against Bayern Munich at San Siro Stadium.

The Italian champions had a 2-1 lead from the first leg and then were held 2-2 in the 2nd leg at the San Siro.

Harry Kane's precise strike early in the second half leveled the aggregate score for Bayern.

This goal sparked a resurgence from Inter, who quickly regained control of the tie.