Inter pip Bayern Munich to reach Champions League 2024/25 semis
What's the story
Inter Milan have booked a spot in the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 semi-finals after an exhilarating draw against Bayern Munich at San Siro Stadium.
The Italian champions had a 2-1 lead from the first leg and then were held 2-2 in the 2nd leg at the San Siro.
Harry Kane's precise strike early in the second half leveled the aggregate score for Bayern.
This goal sparked a resurgence from Inter, who quickly regained control of the tie.
Quick comeback
Inter's swift response to Bayern Munich
Inter quickly responded to Kane's equalizer, taking the lead just nine minutes later.
Lautaro Martinez scored from close range after a corner, followed by Benjamin Pavard who headed in Hakan Calhanoglu's delivery from another corner three minutes later.
Despite this setback, Bayern Munich stayed resilient and leveled the score with Eric Dier's looping back-post header from a tight angle in the 76th minute.
Final moments
Bayern Munich's late push for victory
In the dying moments of the match, Bayern Munich pushed hard for a third goal to force extra time.
They came close in the fifth of six added minutes when Thomas Muller had a chance to score but failed to direct his header past Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer.
Despite this late scare, it was Inter Milan who progressed to face Barcelona in the semi-finals.
Match highlights
Inter's defense and decisive moments
The match started on a lively note, but clear chances were hard to come by.
Bayern Munich dominated before the halftime, but Inter defended superbly with great organization and commitment.
The decisive moment came when Pavard scored his first goal for Inter against his former club.
Despite Dier's equalizer being his first for Bayern, it was Pavard and Inter who would remember this night more fondly.
Information
Here are the match stats
Inter had 15 attempts with 6 shots on target. The Bavarians managed 20 attempts with six shots on target. Bayern managed 63% ball possession and owned an 86% pass accuracy.
Kane
Magnificent Kane continues to produce the numbers
As per Opta, since the start of last season, Kane has been directly involved in more goals (101) and scored more (79) than any other player from Europe's big five leagues across all competitions.
In the ongoing season, Kane has raced to 35 goals in all competitions for Bayern from 42 matches. This was Kane's 19th Champions League goal for Bayern since joining the club in the summer of 2023.
Opta stats
Massive records for Inzaghi and Martinez
Simone Inzaghi is only one of two managers in Inter's history to have reached the semi-final in at least two different seasons in European Cup/Champions League, after Helenio Herrera (four in a row between 1963-64 and 1966-67).
Martínez is the first foreign player of Inter to reach 150 goals in all competitions.
He is now the sixth player to achieve this milestone in the history of the club.
Do you know?
163rd Champions League appearance for Bayern ace Muller
Muller played his 163rd Champions League match tonight versus Inter, drawing level with Lionel Messi. In the history of the competition, only Cristiano Ronaldo (183) and Iker Casillas (177) have made more appearances.