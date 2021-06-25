Home / News / Sports News / WTC final, Ishant Sharma gets multiple stitches: Details here
WTC final, Ishant Sharma gets multiple stitches: Details here

Rajdeep Saha
Ishant Sharma injured his hand in the recently concluded WTC final

Senior Team India pacer Ishant Sharma has received multiple stitches on his right hand after injuring the same in the recently concluded ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand. The nature of Ishant's injury isn't deemed very serious and it will be off in around 10 days. He is expected to recover in time for the five-match Test series against England. Here's more.

Ishant has had multiple stitches, confirms a BCCI official

A senior BCCI official confirmed the stitches Ishant has received. "Ishant has had multiple stitches on his middle and fourth finger in his right hand. However, it is not very serious," the official told PTI. "The stitches will be off in around 10 days and with six weeks left for the first Test against England, he is expected to recover in time."

How did Ishant fare in the WTC final?

The lanky pacer claimed three wickets in the WTC final against the Kiwis. He got figures of 3/48 in the first innings, accounting for the wickets of Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, and Kane Williamson. In the second innings, Ishant wasn't among the wickets. He gave away 21 runs in 6.2 overs.

The Indian pacers failed to live up to expectations

India's pace attack didn't manage to reach the heights in the WTC final. They weren't consistent and often erred in line and length. India had reduced NZ to 135/5 in the first innings but lost momentum to allow them to run away. In the second innings, they failed to make NZ work, often sliding down the leg side. Jasorit Bumrah, in particular, disappointed badly.

Ishant will be crucial for India against England

Ishant will lead India's bowling against England in the five-match series, starting August 4. His experience is something the side will rely upon. With 306 wickets, Ishant has clocked an average of 32.18. He will need to apply the pressure and get crucial breakthroughs. Against England, Ishant has claimed 62 scalps, with 43 coming on English soil. He has two five-wicket hauls in England.

