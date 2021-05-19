Frank Lampard becomes fifth Premier League Hall of Fame inductee

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on May 19, 2021, 04:21 pm

Frank Lampard has become Premier League's fifth Hall of Fame inductee

Former Chelsea stalwart Frank Lampard has become the fifth Premier League Hall of Fame inductee for his outstanding service in England's top-flight competition. Lampard, who also played for West Ham and Manchester City, has joined the likes of Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Eric Cantona, and Roy Keane in the Premier League Hall of Fame following a vote from the public. Here's more.

Premier League

Lampard made his presence felt in the Premier League

Lampard began his career at West Ham in 1995, and featured in 148 Premier League games, scoring 24 goals. He went on to win three league titles with Chelsea, scoring 147 goals in 429 appearances. He scored six goals in 32 league games for Manchester City, playing for them in the 2014-15 season. His best return was in 2009-10, scoring 22 league goals.

Stats

Lampard has terrific numbers in the Premier League

Lampard is the fifth-highest goal-scorer in the Premier League. He scored 177 goals in 609 appearances. The former England international has the third-highest number of Premier League appearances, besides scoring the fifth-highest number of goals. He also made his presence felt with 102 assists. He was adjudged the Premier League Player of the Season in 2004-05, besides winning four Player of the Month awards.

Best

Lampard was one of the leading mid-fielders of his generation

Imagine a mid-fielder being a club's record goal-scorer. Isn't that surprising? Lampard's 211 career goals for Chelsea stood out. He scored 10-plus goals in the EPL for 10 successive seasons. Lampard could play anywhere in mid-field and set up attacks. He was one of the leading mid-fielders of his generation. Lampard is one of the best Premier League mid-fielders to have graced the sport.

Duo

Shearer and Henry were the first two to be inducted

In April, legends Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry were announced as the first two players to be named in the official Premier League Hall of Fame. Shearer is the top goal-scorer in EPL history as former Arsenal legend Henry is a four-time Golden Boot winner. Shearer went on to score 260 goals across 14 Premier League seasons. Henry scored a club-record 175 league goals.

Legends

Manchester United legends Keane and Cantona inducted as well

Former Manchester United stars Eric Cantona and Roy Keane have also been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame. Cantona scored 70 goals in 156 Premier League appearances for United. He won the league title four times in five seasons. Keane amassed 366 Premier League appearances across a successful 12-and-a-half year spel. He won seven league titles at Old Trafford.