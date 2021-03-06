Last updated on

Premier Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin enjoyed a terrific time in the just concluded Test series against England. Ashwin finished at the top wicket-taker in the series and scripted several records. A leading bowler in Test cricket, Ashwin has been a primary match-winner for India. Ashwin also scored a century in the series. Here we present Ashwin's feats.

Series How did Ashwin perform in the Tests versus England?

In four Tests, Ashwin claimed a total of 32 wickets at an average of 14.71. The senior off-spinner took three five-wicket hauls with a best of 6/61. He also bowled 33 maiden overs. Ashwin also scored 189 runs with the bat at 31.50, slamming one century (106). Notably, this was Ashwin's fifth Test century.

Wickets Ashwin races to 409 Test wickets

Ashwin has raced to 409 career Test scalps. The senior spinner got past Curtly Ambrose in terms of Test scalps (405). Ashwin claimed 32 wickets in this series. This is the second occasion where Ashwin has taken 30-plus wickets in a four-Test series. Ashwin has now claimed 88 career Test scalps against England. Ash claimed eight wickets in the just concluded fourth Test.

D/N Test Ashwin scripted these records in the D/N Test

During the D/N Test, Ashwin became only the fourth Indian to take 400 wickets in Test cricket. Overall, Ashwin became the 16th player in Test history with 400 wickets, and the second-fastest (77) to do so after Muttiah Muralitharan (72). Notably, he is the second player have recorded 400 wickets and five or more centuries (Tests) after Kapil Dev (eight centuries and 434 wickets).

Records Major records scripted by Ashwin

Ashwin was adjudged the Man of the Series. This was Ashwin's eighth MOS award in Tests. He is only behind Muttiah Muralitharan (11) and Jacques Kallis (9). As per ESPNcricinfo, only five cricketers have achieved the double of 30 plus wickets and a century in a series. Notably, Ashwin is the only one to do it in a four-Test series.

Information Ashwin races to 286 Test wickets on home soil