Mohamed Salah to miss Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jul 03, 2021, 03:39 pm

Mohamed Salah wasn't released by Liverpool for the Olympics

Mohamed Salah will not feature at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after Premier League club Liverpool prevented the forward from playing for Egypt in Japan. Head coach Shawky Gharib didn't include Salah in the 22-man team after the Reds declined to release the Egyptian. Meanwhile, Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny will also miss the tournament. Here are further details on the same.

Salah

Liverpool deny Salah the road to Japan

Liverpool have been reluctant to release Salah for the Olympics, which is not part of FIFA's calendar due to being considered a youth tournament. Earlier, Egypt Football Association president Ahmed Megahed said last month that while Liverpool were trying to prevent Salah from featuring in the event, he will find a way. However, Salah will now be present for the Reds for their pre-season.

Liverpool

Why were Liverpool reluctant to release Salah?

The Reds were reluctant as the Olympics football competition is due to kick off on July 22 and run until August 7. This is just seven days before the new Premier League campaign begins. Salah would have missed the Reds' entire pre-season schedule if he had linked up with Egypt. He could have also been a doubt for the Reds' opening three top-flight fixtures.

Information

Salah helped Liverpool finish in top four last season

Salah was instrumental for Liverpool last season, helping them finish in the top four of the Premier League. He netted 22 goals and contributed with five assists. Overall, the versatile forward scored 31 goals in all competitions.

Information

Egypt drawn in Group C at Tokyo Olympics

Egypt have been drawn alongside Spain, Argentina, and Australia at the Tokyo Olympics. They are in Group C as two teams will qualify for the next round. There are four groups in total.