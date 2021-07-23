Home / News / Sports News / India bowled out for 225 against Sri Lanka
India bowled out for 225 against Sri Lanka

Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jul 23, 2021, 07:59 pm
Sri Lanka bowled well against India in the third ODI

The Indian cricket team managed just 225 in the third ODI against Sri Lanka on Friday. The match which has been reduced to 47 overs per side saw India collapse from 157/3 to 225. Prithvi Shaw was the top scorer with a knock of 49. For Sri Lanka, Akila Dananjaya claimed three wickets. Here's the mid-innings report.

Prithvi Shaw scores 49 for Team India

After the early dismissal of skipper Shikhar Dhawan (13), youngster Prithvi Shaw batted well for his 49 runs. The opener slammed eight fours in a 49-ball knock. He played some gorgeous shots and kept the scorecard ticking. Looking to get to his maiden ODI fifty, Shaw missed his glance and was trapped LBW.

Sanju Samson fails to convert his start on ODI debut

Samson came on early and found his groove. He shared a terrific 74-run stand alongside Shaw for the second wicket. Samson maintained his tempo and rotated the strike well. He smashed five fours and a six to manage 46 on debut. Samson will feel disheartened with his choice of shot to throw his wicket away.

India lose quick wickets

After the resumption of play following rain, India lost Manish Pandey (11). India were 157/4 when Pandey was dismissed. The likes of Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Suryakumar Yadav, and Krishnappa Gowtham fell in quick succession as India were reduced to 195/8. Surya looked good for his 40-run knock. Rana had a poor outing on debut as Pandya too perished for just 19.

Lankans do well with the ball

For the Lankans, Praveen Jayawickrama (3/59) and Dananjaya (3/44) were the leading bowlers with three wickets each. Skipper Dasun Shanaka and Dushmantha Chameera (2/55) were amongst the wickets as well.

Trending Topics