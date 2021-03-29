Home / News / Sports News / Spain beat Georgia 2-1 in World Cup Qualifier: Records broken
Sports

Spain beat Georgia 2-1 in World Cup Qualifier: Records broken

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Mar 29, 2021, 02:09 pm
Spain beat Georgia 2-1 in World Cup Qualifier: Records broken

Spain striker Dani Olmo scored a stoppage-time goal to help his side beat Georgia 2-1 in their World Cup qualifying match.

Spain maintained their run of not losing a WCQ game in 28 years.

They had gone behind after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored for Georgia but Ferran Torres and Olmo helped Spain make a comeback.

Here are the records broken.

In this article
How did the match pan out? Notable feats for Spain I was on the verge of a heart attack: Enrique Key stats scripted in the match

Details

How did the match pan out?

Kvaratskhelia fired Georgia ahead in the 43rd minute.

Torres slid home Jordi Alba's cross to equalize for the visitors in the 56th minute.

Alba also assisted Olmo as well, who scored from a late long-range effort which gave the visitors a crucial win in front of 15,000 fans.

Notably, Georgia's Levan Shengelia was then sent off moments before the final whistle.

Stats

Notable feats for Spain

As per Opta, Ferran Torres has scored four of the last seven goals for Spajn, three of them in the second halves.

Spain have won two of their three games against Georgia, both in the 2014 World Cup Qualifiers.

Their only defeat against them was in a friendly match, in June 2016.

Views

I was on the verge of a heart attack: Enrique

Spain manager Luis Enrique said he was on the verge of a heart attack and highlighted Spain were losing confidence.

"I was on the verge of a heart attack," he told TVE.

"We have been losing confidence and you could see that in the first half. We conceded from a slight defensive error and knew it would be complicated from that point on."

Do you know?

Key stats scripted in the match

Spain scored two goals from just three shots on target against Georgia. Torres now has five goals in nine matches for Spain. Jordi Alba, who assisted both the goals, created the most chances in the match (4).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Mercedes ace Lewis Hamilton wins Bahrain Grand Prix
Latest News
England tour of India 2021: Here are the key stats
Sports
Miami Open: Daniil Medvedev, Naomi Osaka reach fourth round
Sports
WHO says COVID-19 likely emerged from animals; lab leak unlikely
World
Sharad Pawar unwell, will undergo surgery on Wednesday: NCP
India
Summer is already here! Try these yummylicious mango drinks
Lifestyle
Latest Sports News
World Cup Qualifier, England beat Albania 2-0: Records broken
Sports
Will have England Test series in mind going forward: Bhuvneshwar
Sports
Germany edge past Romania in World Cup Qualifier: Records broken
Sports
3rd ODI, India beat England, win series 2-1: Records broken
Sports
3rd ODI: India, England register most sixes in three-match series
Sports
Trending Topics