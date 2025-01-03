Summarize Simplifying... In short On January 3, 1993, the Buffalo Bills made NFL history by overcoming a 32-point deficit to beat the Houston Oilers 41-38 in overtime.

The Bills, led by Frank Reich's four touchdowns and Steve Christie's game-winning field goal, managed to turn a 28-3 halftime score into the greatest comeback ever seen in the league.

The game was a thrilling display of resilience and skill, with the Bills dominating the second half and overtime, proving that in football, it's never over until it's over. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

#ThisDayThatYear in 1993 the Buffalo Bills pulled off NFL's greatest comeback win vs Oilers

#ThisDayThatYear: Bills pull off NFL's greatest comeback win vs Oilers

By Pavan Thimmaiah 02:30 pm Jan 03, 202502:30 pm

What's the story On January 3, 1993, the Buffalo Bills etched their name into NFL history with a record-breaking 41-38 overtime victory over the Houston Oilers. Trailing 35-3 in the third quarter, backup quarterback Frank Reich led the Bills to an incredible comeback in the AFC Wild Card game, now famously known as "The Comeback." This unforgettable rally remains the largest comeback in NFL history to date.

Game recap

Bills pull off greatest comeback in NFL history vs Oilers

On January 3, 1993, the Bills erased a 32-point deficit to defeat the Oilers 41-38 in overtime, marking the greatest comeback in NFL history. Down 35-3 early in the third quarter, Frank Reich threw four touchdowns, including Andre Reed's game-winning 17-yard score. Steve Christie's 32-yard field goal sealed the victory. Buffalo tallied 38 second-half points, dominating possession with 396 total yards to Houston's 371.

Game recap - First half

Highlights of the NFL's greatest comeback's first half

Houston dominated early, with Warren Moon completing 19 of 22 passes for 218 yards and 4 touchdowns in the first half. The Oilers controlled the clock, holding the ball for 21:12. Moon led two 80-yard drives, including touchdowns to Haywood Jeffries and Webster Slaughter. After a three-and-out by Buffalo, Moon added another touchdown to Curtis Duncan and Jeffries, giving Houston a 28-3 halftime lead.

Second half and OT

Highlights of the NFL's greatest comeback's second half and OT

At halftime, the Bills trailed 28-3, with Moon throwing four TDs for Houston. In the third quarter, Buffalo scored 21 points to cut the lead to 35-24. Reich threw 4 TDs, including three to Reed. After a Moon interception in overtime, Christie kicked a 32-yard field goal to win 41-38. Moon threw 36 completions (371 yards), while Reed managed 136 yards and three TDs.