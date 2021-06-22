Younis Khan quits as Pakistan's batting coach: Details here

Younis Khan has resigned as Pakistan's batting coach

Former Pakistan batting legend Younis Khan will not be a part of the current team management anymore. Younis has resigned as the batting coach of the team which was agreed mutually by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Notably, Younis was appointed as Pakistan's batting coach last November and had a two-year contract with the PCB. Here are further details.

Stint

Younis' official stint started with the tour of New Zealand

Younis, who was with the Pakistan cricket team in England last year to provide his batting knowledge, began his official coaching stint with the tour of New Zealand in 2020-21. However, Pakistan went on to lose two of the three T20Is, besides suffering a 2-0 loss in the Test series that was part of the ICC World Test Championship.

Performance

How Pakistan fared post the series against New Zealand?

Pakistan beat South Africa at home 2-0 in Tests and 2-1 in T20Is. They also secured limited-overs series wins against SA away from home. Pakistan also lost against Australia, besides beating Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. His last series turned out to be the Zimbabwe tour in April-May this year. Notably, Pakistan won the T20Is 2-1 and also both the Tests by innings margins.

Reaction

'It is sad to lose an expert of his stature'

PCB's chief executive Wasim Khan said they came to a decision after much discussion. "It is sad to lose an expert of the stature and experience of Younis Khan. Following a series of discussions, we both have reluctantly but mutually and amicably agreed that it was time to move in different directions," he said,

Words

I want to thank Younis Khan for his contributions: Wasim

Wasim also thanked Younis for his contributions during this short stint as the team's coach. "I want to thank Younis Khan for his contributions during his short stint as the Pakistan men's national cricket team's batting coach and hope he will remain available to assist the PCB by sharing his vast knowledge with the emerging cricketers," Wasim added.

Details

Pakistan to name Younis' replacement ahead of WI tour

Pakistan will now travel to England without a batting coach. Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq will have added responsibilities. The team will head to the UK on June 25 for a series of three ODIs and three T20Is set to take place from July 8-20. Younis' replacement is expected ahead of the tour of the West Indies. Pakistan will play two Tests and five ODI matches.

Career

A look at Younis' glittering career

Younis scored a staggering 10,099 runs at over 52 in 118 Tests. He also amassed 7,249 runs in 265 ODIs and 442 runs in 25 T20Is. The right-handed batsman has registered the most Test centuries for Pakistan (34). His career-best 313 against Sri Lanka in Karachi in 2009 lifted him to the number one position in the ICC Test Rankings for Batsmen.