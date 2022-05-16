World

First lunar eclipse of 2022 with Super Blood Moon sighting

Written by Srishty Choudhury May 16, 2022, 01:55 pm 2 min read

'Blood Moon' sighting during total lunar eclipse. (Photo credit: Twitter).

On the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, a part of the world witnessed the first total lunar eclipse of the year. Such a lunar eclipse is also known as a "Blood Moon" or "Red Moon" as the Moon's color can range from bright saffron to a deep, brick red during the peak of the eclipse. The celestial event, however, wasn't visible in India.

Celestial phenomenon When does a total lunar eclipse occur?

A lunar eclipse occurs when Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, blocking the Moon from receiving sunlight. In a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon falls in the umbra—the darkest part of Earth's shadow. According to Time and Date, the duration of this eclipse's total phase was 1 hour and 25 minutes and that of the partial phase was over two hours.

Twitter Post Watch the total lunar eclipse

LIVE: Watch the total lunar eclipse with NASA!



We're streaming eclipse views from around the world and talking with our lunar experts. Send us your Moon questions using #AskNASA: https://t.co/zhsa12QW50 — NASA (@NASA) May 16, 2022

NASA Eclipse fully visible in eastern US, South America

The total lunar eclipse began at 7:02 am (IST) and continued till 12:20 pm (IST) on Monday. The "Red Moon" was visible from 8:59 am (IST) in various parts of the world, including South and North America, Antarctica, Europe, Africa, and the East Pacific, according to NASA. The eastern half of the US and entire South America witnessed every stage of the lunar eclipse.