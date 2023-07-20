3 dead in Auckland shooting ahead of Women's WC kick-off

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 20, 2023 | 02:54 pm 3 min read

Deadly shooting in Auckland hours before Women's World Cup

At least two individuals and an armed attacker were killed and five others were injured in a shooting incident on Thursday in Auckland, New Zealand. This shooting comes just hours before the opening match of the 2023 Women's FIFA World Cup. Auckland has welcomed several international players and tourists for the ninth Women's World Cup, which Australia and New Zealand are co-hosting.

Police provide details on Auckland shootingf

Per Police Commissioner Andrew Coster, the gunman hasn't been formally identified but is believed to be a 24-year-old man employed at the construction site where the shooting happened. The accused was armed with a pump-action shotgun and moved through a building site shooting. Upon reaching the upper-levels, he reportedly contained himself inside an elevator shaft and kept shooting before being found dead shortly after.

New Zealand PM reacts to Auckland shooting

Speaking about the development, New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins stated that the tournament would proceed as planned and clarified that the shooting appeared to be the actions of an individual. "There was no identified political or ideological motivation for the shooting, and therefore no national security risk," news agency Reuters quoted Hipkins as saying during a media briefing.

Visuals from Auckland shooting site

Can't remember anything like this ever happening here: Auckland mayor

On the other hand, Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown stated that all FIFA personnel and the football teams are safe and accounted for. "I can't remember anything like this ever happening in our beautiful city. This morning's events have been tragic and distressing for all Aucklanders, as this is not something that we are used to," the Auckland mayor tweeted.

Twitter post by mayor Brown

Here's what Norway's Mjelde said ahead of kick-off against NZ

Ahead of Norway's opening-day match against the Kiwis, Norwegian skipper Maren Mjelde said her teammates were awakened by a helicopter hovering outside their hotel. "We felt safe the whole time," PTI quoted Mjelde saying. "FIFA has a good security system at the hotel, and we have our own security officer in the squad. We are preparing as normal for the game tonight," she added.

FIFA releases statement after Auckland shooting

Meanwhile, FIFA President Gianni Infantino and General Secretary Fatma Samoura stated in a release that they were in constant contact with the participating nations and local authorities amid the shooting. In a statement, the footballing body added that they were "informed that this is an isolated incident that was not related to football operations, and the opening match will proceed as planned."

FIFA's response ahead of Women's WC kick-off

