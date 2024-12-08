Where is Assad? Confusion as his flight disappears from radar
An aircraft, believed to be carrying Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, went off the radar on Sunday. The incident comes as rebel forces seized control of Damascus, a major turning point in Syria's civil war. The plane, an Ilyushin Il-76T, took off from Damascus airport and was headed toward Syria's coastal region before it suddenly changed course and disappeared near Homs.
Flight data fuels speculation over Assad's fate
Flight data indicated that the aircraft had a sharp descent from 3,650 meters to 1,070 meters before disappearing. This has led to speculation that it may have been targeted over rebel-held territory. However, Flightradar24.com noted potential discrepancies in the data due to the aircraft's older transponder and possible GPS jamming in the area.
Syrian sources suggest high probability of Assad's death
Syrian sources told Reuters that there is a "very high probability" Assad was killed in the incident. An Egyptian journalist, Khaled Mahmoud, hinted on X that the crash seemed intentional, pointing toward the sudden loss of altitude. Some speculate that the plane was headed toward Russia's Latakia airbase, a known stronghold for Assad.
Damascus falls to rebels, ending Assad family rule
As the aircraft's disappearance continues to be a mystery, rebel forces have declared Damascus "free," bringing an end to over five decades of Assad family rule. The Syrian Army and prime minister have handed over control to the rebels. Syria's military command reportedly informed officers of the regime's fall on Sunday; however, certain Syrian army units maintained operations against rebel groups in Hama, Homs, and the Deraa province.