Syrian President Assad's flight mysteriously vanished from radar after a sharp descent, sparking rumors of his possible death.

Meanwhile, rebel forces have seized control of Damascus, marking the end of the Assad family's five-decade rule.

Meanwhile, rebel forces have seized control of Damascus, marking the end of the Assad family's five-decade rule.

Despite the regime's fall, some Syrian army units continue to battle rebel groups in various provinces.

The plane went off the radar on Sunday

Where is Assad? Confusion as his flight disappears from radar

What's the story An aircraft, believed to be carrying Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, went off the radar on Sunday. The incident comes as rebel forces seized control of Damascus, a major turning point in Syria's civil war. The plane, an Ilyushin Il-76T, took off from Damascus airport and was headed toward Syria's coastal region before it suddenly changed course and disappeared near Homs.

Data analysis

Flight data fuels speculation over Assad's fate

Flight data indicated that the aircraft had a sharp descent from 3,650 meters to 1,070 meters before disappearing. This has led to speculation that it may have been targeted over rebel-held territory. However, Flightradar24.com noted potential discrepancies in the data due to the aircraft's older transponder and possible GPS jamming in the area.

Unconfirmed reports

Syrian sources suggest high probability of Assad's death

Syrian sources told Reuters that there is a "very high probability" Assad was killed in the incident. An Egyptian journalist, Khaled Mahmoud, hinted on X that the crash seemed intentional, pointing toward the sudden loss of altitude. Some speculate that the plane was headed toward Russia's Latakia airbase, a known stronghold for Assad.

Power shift

Damascus falls to rebels, ending Assad family rule

As the aircraft's disappearance continues to be a mystery, rebel forces have declared Damascus "free," bringing an end to over five decades of Assad family rule. The Syrian Army and prime minister have handed over control to the rebels. Syria's military command reportedly informed officers of the regime's fall on Sunday; however, certain Syrian army units maintained operations against rebel groups in Hama, Homs, and the Deraa province.