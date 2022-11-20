World

US: Colorado gay nightclub shooting leaves 5 dead, 18 injured

US: Colorado gay nightclub shooting leaves 5 dead, 18 injured

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Nov 20, 2022, 05:43 pm 2 min read

Police has caught the suspected shooter in an injured state and is currently undergoing treatment

At least five people died while 18 others were injured in a mass shooting incident inside a nightclub in Colorado, United States, Reuters reported on Sunday. The shooting was reported at a gay nightclub named Club Q, which is located in Colorado Springs. Multiple reports quoting police said that the suspected shooter has been caught and is currently undergoing treatment for injuries. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

The shooting is the latest in a series of gun violence occurrences that have frightened Americans.

The US Senate passed a gun violence bill on June 24 that will conduct background checks on purchasers.

After the 2016 mass shooting at a nightclub in Orlando, Florida, which killed 49 people, this is the second deadliest attack on an LGBTQ event in the US.

Statement What did officials say?

The police haven't yet provided any information regarding the incident or the possible motive for the attack. However, Colorado Springs Fire Captain Mike Smaldino said that 11 ambulances arrived at the scene after many 911 calls from people at the scene. "We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack," Club Q said in a statement.

Twitter Post Watch: Video around the shooting location

BREAKING: #BNNUS Reports



What We Know So Far:



-23 Victims: 18 Injured; 5 Dead in mass shooting



-#ClubQ is a gay lesbian nightclub in Colorado Springs.



-Club Q, described incident as a “Hate Attack” and described customers as helping “subdue” gunmen.



-FBI Assisting Police pic.twitter.com/P0FVR4L1gR — Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal) November 20, 2022

Details FBI assisting the police in investigation

Police got a complaint of a gunshot at Club Q at 11:57 pm Saturday, reported USA Today. Colorado Springs Police Department Lt. Pamela Castro said one suspect was hurt and was being treated. However, it wasn't clear if the police had shot the suspect. Meanwhile, the FBI was also present and is helping police with the investigation, she added.

Information Club was prepping for Transgender Day of Remembrance

According to reports, the club has been prepping for a drag brunch on Sunday to celebrate Transgender Day of Remembrance. The program was expected to feature "a variety of gender identities and performance styles." The day of remembrance honors the at least 32 transgender and nonbinary people killed this year by violence and caps Transgender Awareness Week.