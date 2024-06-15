EU agrees on starting membership talks with Ukraine, Moldova
European Union (EU) ambassadors have officially begun membership discussions with Ukraine and Moldova, the Belgian EU presidency announced. The first intergovernmental conferences for these negotiations are slated for June 25. Ukraine applied to join the EU following Russia's invasion in February 2022. It was granted candidate status four months later, along with Moldova. "Ambassadors agreed in principle on the negotiating frameworks for the accession negotiations of Ukraine and Moldova," stated the Belgian presidency.
European Council President supports Ukraine, Moldova's EU bid
Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, voiced his backing for Ukraine and Moldova's EU membership negotiations on social media. "We keep our promises and we will support you along the way," Michel stated. The European Council, composed of member-state leaders, is separate from the Council of Ministers, which is a legislative body. This endorsement follows a week after the European Commission confirmed that both Kyiv and Chisinau fulfill all criteria necessary for formal commencement of accession talks.
EU membership requires unanimous agreement, reforms
For the accession negotiations to commence, all 27 EU member states must unanimously agree. The candidate countries are expected to undergo years of reforms before they meet the criteria for EU admission. These criteria include efforts to curb oligarchic power and better protection of ethnic minority rights. The agreement also means that Hungary has dropped its opposition to Ukraine's transition to EU membership for now. After Belgium, Hungary will assume the Council of the European Union's rotating presidency next.
EU talks boost morale amid Russian invasion
The initiation of EU membership talks is seen as a morale boost for Ukraine as Russian forces continue their advance in the Donetsk region and open a new front in the northeastern Kharkiv region. The Belgian presidency and the Commission were keen to secure this agreement before Hungary takes over the rotating presidency from July 1 for the next six months.