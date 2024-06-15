In brief Simplifying... In brief The European Council has given the green light for Ukraine and Moldova to start EU membership talks, a move that requires unanimous agreement from all 27 EU member states.

This decision comes after both countries met the necessary criteria, including implementing reforms and protecting minority rights.

Amidst the ongoing Russian invasion, this development serves as a morale boost for Ukraine, particularly as it prepares for Hungary's upcoming presidency of the Council of the European Union. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

EU begins membership talks with Ukraine and Moldova

EU agrees on starting membership talks with Ukraine, Moldova

By Chanshimla Varah 11:07 am Jun 15, 202411:07 am

What's the story European Union (EU) ambassadors have officially begun membership discussions with Ukraine and Moldova, the Belgian EU presidency announced. The first intergovernmental conferences for these negotiations are slated for June 25. Ukraine applied to join the EU following Russia's invasion in February 2022. It was granted candidate status four months later, along with Moldova. "Ambassadors agreed in principle on the negotiating frameworks for the accession negotiations of Ukraine and Moldova," stated the Belgian presidency.

Support expressed

European Council President supports Ukraine, Moldova's EU bid

Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, voiced his backing for Ukraine and Moldova's EU membership negotiations on social media. "We keep our promises and we will support you along the way," Michel stated. The European Council, composed of member-state leaders, is separate from the Council of Ministers, which is a legislative body. This endorsement follows a week after the European Commission confirmed that both Kyiv and Chisinau fulfill all criteria necessary for formal commencement of accession talks.

Membership criteria

EU membership requires unanimous agreement, reforms

For the accession negotiations to commence, all 27 EU member states must unanimously agree. The candidate countries are expected to undergo years of reforms before they meet the criteria for EU admission. These criteria include efforts to curb oligarchic power and better protection of ethnic minority rights. The agreement also means that Hungary has dropped its opposition to Ukraine's transition to EU membership for now. After Belgium, Hungary will assume the Council of the European Union's rotating presidency next.

Morale boost

EU talks boost morale amid Russian invasion

The initiation of EU membership talks is seen as a morale boost for Ukraine as Russian forces continue their advance in the Donetsk region and open a new front in the northeastern Kharkiv region. The Belgian presidency and the Commission were keen to secure this agreement before Hungary takes over the rotating presidency from July 1 for the next six months.