Israel will be in 'ruins' for attacking Iran: Khamenei
What's the story
Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Saturday vowed revenge against Israel after the latter's unprecedented strikes on Iranian territory, including nuclear and military sites.
The Israeli attacks, described as the "greatest military operations in history" by its officials, targeted Iran's nuclear and military sites.
In a pre-recorded message broadcast on state television, Khamenei said: "They started this and initiated the war. We won't allow them to escape unscathed from this great crime they have committed."
Khamenei's warning
Israel will be punished for attacking Iran: Khamenei
Khamenei warned that Israel had "unleashed its wicked and bloody hand in a crime against Iran," adding that the country would leave Tel Aviv in "ruins."
The Iranian leader said, "With this crime, the Zionist regime has set itself for a bitter and painful fate, and it will definitely receive it."
He assured that Iran's military was ready to respond.
Retaliation
Iran retaliates with missiles toward Israeli cities
Iran retaliated by launching a volley of ballistic missiles at the heart of Tel Aviv.
The confrontation was triggered by Israel's massive, coordinated offensive using warplanes and drones, some of which were reportedly pre-positioned inside Iran, that struck deep into Iranian territory, hitting crucial sites including nuclear facilities and ballistic missile factories.
Israeli response
'Have taken out top military commanders...': Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video address, "The regime does not know what hit them, or what will hit them. It has never been weaker."
He added, "We have taken out top military commanders, senior nuclear scientists, the Islamic regime's most significant enrichment facility, and a large portion of its ballistic missile arsenal."
Addressing the Iranian people, he said: "More is on the way."
Escalation
Bombardment continues even after Netanyahu's address
The situation escalated as Iran fired another wave of ballistic missiles and drones toward Israeli cities late Friday.
Explosions were heard in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem as air raid sirens wailed, prompting Israeli authorities to urge residents to take cover.
The bombardment continued even after Netanyahu's powerful video address, with fresh detonations across Jerusalem and Tel Aviv just moments after his speech.
Regional impact
'Iran will intensify its attacks on Israel'
A senior Iranian official warned CNN, "Iran will intensify its attacks on Israel and target the regional bases of any country that tries to defend it."
The Iranian military had earlier warned that "everyone will feel it."
The atmosphere in Israel remained tense as people continued to shelter amid the ongoing bombardment.