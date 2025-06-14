What's the story

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Saturday vowed revenge against Israel after the latter's unprecedented strikes on Iranian territory, including nuclear and military sites.

The Israeli attacks, described as the "greatest military operations in history" by its officials, targeted Iran's nuclear and military sites.

In a pre-recorded message broadcast on state television, Khamenei said: "They started this and initiated the war. We won't allow them to escape unscathed from this great crime they have committed."