Israeli airstrike targets Palestinian TV channel, 5 journalists killed

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:19 pm Dec 26, 202402:19 pm

What's the story In a recent development, an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip killed five journalists of 'Al-Quds Today,' a Palestinian TV channel affiliated with the Islamic Jihad movement. The deadly incident occurred on Thursday when their broadcast vehicle was struck by a missile outside Al-Awda Hospital in the Nuseirat refugee camp. The deceased journalists have been identified as Faisal Abu Al-Qumsan, Ayman Al-Jadi, Ibrahim Al-Sheikh Khalil, Fadi Hassouna, and Mohammed Al-Lada'a.

Official statements

Israeli army's statement on airstrike, Palestinian media's response

Defending the strike, the Israeli army said it targeted "a vehicle with an Islamic Jihad terrorist cell inside." They emphasized the measures taken to minimize civilian casualties, such as precise munitions and aerial surveillance. However, Palestinian media claimed the targeted vehicle was clearly marked as a media van used for reporting from within the hospital and camp.

Conflict toll

Ongoing conflict claims lives of journalists, civilians

This attack comes amid the ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hamas, which began following a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate said that more than 190 journalists have been killed since the start of the conflict. The health ministry in Gaza has recorded at least 45,361 deaths in Israeli military actions since then.

Escalating violence

Additional airstrikes intensify tensions, ceasefire efforts fail

Along with the strike on 'Al-Quds Today,' Israeli airstrikes on Thursday also killed five and injured 20 others in Gaza City's Zeitoun neighborhood. The strikes have further heightened tensions as efforts to broker a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel continue to remain unsuccessful. The violence has left a heavy toll on both sides, worsening the humanitarian crisis in the region.