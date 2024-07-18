In short Simplifying... In short President Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, but remains in good health, according to his doctor.

Amid rising concerns about his age-related health and ability to defeat Donald Trump in the upcoming election, polls suggest a divided public opinion on his re-election bid, with a significant portion of Democrats and independent voters believing he should step aside for a different candidate.

President Biden tests positive for Covid-19

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:33 am Jul 18, 202409:33 am

What's the story United States President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, during a campaign trip to Las Vegas. The White House confirmed that the 81-year-old Democrat was experiencing mild symptoms including a runny nose, cough, and "general malaise." Following the diagnosis, Biden began taking COVID medication and is now self-isolating at his beach house in Rehoboth, Delaware.

Re-evaluation

Biden's statement on reconsidering re-election

The diagnosis came shortly after Biden conceded in an interview that he might reconsider his re-election bid if diagnosed with a serious medical condition. "If I had some medical condition that emerged, if somebody, if the doctors came and said 'you've got this problem, that problem,'" Biden told BET host Ed Gordon. Despite his diagnosis, Biden appeared in good spirits as he departed Las Vegas.

Update

Biden's health status

Biden gave the media a thumbs up from his limousine and said "I feel good" before boarding Air Force One without a mask. His doctor confirmed that his respiratory rate is normal at 16, his temperature is normal at 97.8, and his pulse oximetry is normal at 97%. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated that Biden had tested positive shortly after the first in a series of events targeting crucial Latino voters.

Concerns

Democrats express concern

The news of Biden's diagnosis was delivered to attendees of a Latino civil rights group event by Janet Murguia, the president of the Unidos union for Latino workers. "I was just on the phone with President Biden, and he shared his deep disappointment at not being able to join us this afternoon," she said. Representative Adam Schiff of California urged Biden to "pass the torch," expressing concerns about whether Biden could defeat Donald Trump in November.

Polls

Public opinion divided over Biden's re-election bid

The Democratic Party is planning a virtual vote to formally nominate Biden in the first week of August. However, nearly two-thirds of Democrats nationwide believe that Biden should step aside and let his party nominate a different candidate, according to an AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll. Similarly, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found that 40% of Democratic registered voters and 65% of independent registered voters think Biden should drop his re-election bid.