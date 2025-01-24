What's the story

United States immigration agents have arrested 538 migrants and deported hundreds in a mass operation just days after President Donald Trump's inauguration.

"The largest massive deportation operation in history is well underway. Promises made. Promises kept," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Thursday.

During the election campaign, Trump had promised to crack down on illegal immigration, and his second term began with a wave of executive orders meant to overhaul entry into the US.