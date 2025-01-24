Trump administration begins crackdown on immigrants; over 500 arrested
What's the story
United States immigration agents have arrested 538 migrants and deported hundreds in a mass operation just days after President Donald Trump's inauguration.
"The largest massive deportation operation in history is well underway. Promises made. Promises kept," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Thursday.
During the election campaign, Trump had promised to crack down on illegal immigration, and his second term began with a wave of executive orders meant to overhaul entry into the US.
Mayoral opposition
Newark Mayor criticizes immigration raid
Among those detained in the raid on a Newark, New Jersey, worksite was a US military veteran whose military documentation was questioned.
Newark city mayor Ras J Baraka condemned the raid as a violation of constitutional rights, asserting that "Newark will not stand by idly while people are being unlawfully terrorized."
He also alleged that the raid was conducted without producing a warrant."
Policy enforcement
Trump administration's immigration crackdown targets sanctuary cities
Mayor Baraka has been a staunch critic of Trump's immigration policies and had signed an executive order reaffirming Newark's sanctuary status in 2017.
The White House called those arrested "illegal immigrant criminals," including members of a Venezuelan prison gang and those convicted of sex crimes.
An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) spokesperson acknowledged that agents might request identification from US citizens during field operations to verify identities and confirmed that an investigation into the incident is underway.
Legal directive
Trump promises largest deportation operation
Trump has promised to carry out "the largest deportation operation in American history," affecting an estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants.
On his first day in office, he signed orders announcing the deployment of more troops to the southern border and a "national emergency" there, promising to deport "criminal aliens."
His administration also stated that it will revive the "Remain in Mexico" policy, under which those applying to enter the US from Mexico must remain there until their case is decided.