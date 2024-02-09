The 2024 general elections were held in Pakistan on Thursday

Pakistan: Poll panel blames internet for delay in result declaration

Feb 09, 2024

What's the story As the 2024 Pakistan election results trickle in, candidates associated with imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan are neck-and-neck in a close race with the party of three-time premier Nawaz Sharif. Despite counting starting right after Thursday's polls, over 12 hours have passed the final results yet to be announced. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has attributed this delay to "internet issues." To recall, the government had suspended mobile services during voting due to security concerns.

Delay in election results raises accusations of poll rigging

The delay in the declaration of 2024 poll results has triggered allegations of vote rigging. The New York Times earlier reported that a political crackdown has been more visible in Pakistan than in previous years, making Thursday's election among the least credible in the country's history. To be noted, Pakistan's National Assembly has 336 seats, with 226 subjected to direct voting, while remaining 70 allotted as per the party's strength.

Candidates linked to Khan's party winning

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was barred from contesting Thursday's election as a bloc. However, official results showed independent candidates linked to his party winning 12 seats so far; two fewer than Sharif's party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). Unofficial tallies on local TV stations had independents in the lead for many of the remaining seats up for grabs in the 266-member assembly.

PTI chief organizer confident of forming next government

Before the first official results were announced, PTI's Chief Organizer Omar Ayub Khan expressed confidence in his party's performance. In a video statement, he said, "Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed independent candidates can form the next federal government with a two-thirds majority." Meanwhile, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said they were still hopeful of taking Punjab province, which is crucial for forming a government. Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also found early results "very encouraging."

Economic crisis and rising violence in Pakistan

The polls coincide with a period of Pakistan's economic challenges and soaring prices. The country is also grappling with escalating violence, as reported by the Center for Research and Security Studies, which noted a third consecutive year of increasing violent incidents in 2023. Additionally, the crackdown on PTI, resulting in the removal of its electoral symbol 'cricket bat', has sparked anger among many. Electoral symbols hold significant importance in a country where over 40% of the population is illiterate.