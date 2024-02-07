Violence and election tampering allegations have marred the electoral process in Pakistan

Pakistan: 26 killed in twin blasts on eve of election

What's the story Two bomb explosions have killed at least 26 people in Pakistan's Balochistan province on the eve of general elections. The first explosion claimed the lives of 14 people outside an independent candidate's party office in Pishin district. A second blast, occurring approximately 150 kilometers away in Qillah Saif Ullah district, resulted in the deaths of 12 people. Both the districts are near the Afghan border. As of now, no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Violence and election tampering allegations have marred the electoral process in Pakistan. Just a day ago, Makran division in Balochistan was hit by nine grenade attacks targeting the election offices of candidates. Meanwhile, Pishin and Qillah Saif Ullah districts lie in the the gas-rich Balochistan province, bordering Afghanistan and Iran. The area has been dealing with insurgency by Baluch nationalists for over two decades, initially driven by resource-sharing demands and later evolving into a quest for independence.

Election commission seeks report on incident

In response to the attacks, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sought a report from Balochistan's chief secretary and inspector general and directed them to take action against those responsible. Balochistan's Interim Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Domki has also sought reports from provincial officials. The attack comes as the country prepares for Thursday's elections. As of now, officials have distributed ballot papers to over 90,000 polling stations, with approximately 500,000 personnel deployed as part of the security detail.

Purported visuals of the aftermath

12.85 crore voters to exercise their franchise on Thursday

On Thursday, 12.85 crore voters will exercise their franchise in Pakistan's parliamentary elections. Voters will also elect legislators to their provincial assemblies. According to the ECP's schedule, voting will begin at 8:00 am local time and conclude at 5:00 pm. Jailed leader Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) is contesting against ex-PM Nawaz Sharif's party Pakistan Muslim League (N) party in the polls.