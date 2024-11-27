Summarize Simplifying... In short Imran Khan's party, PTI, called off protests in Pakistan after violent clashes with security forces, who were accused of using excessive force.

The protests were sparked by Khan's imprisonment and a perceived erosion of democracy.

Despite a brutal crackdown that led to the arrest of nearly 450 protesters, the PTI remains defiant, accusing the government of being a "fascist military regime."

The protests started on Sunday

Pakistan: Imran Khan's PTI calls off protests after violent clashes

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:57 am Nov 27, 202410:57 am

What's the story Imran Khan's political party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has called off its protests in Islamabad after a brutal crackdown by security forces. The protests, which started on Sunday, resulted in the deaths of six security personnel and injuries to dozens of others. The protests were led by Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Unrest origins

Protests erupt over Khan's incarceration

The unrest was sparked by Khan's imprisonment at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail since August 2023 on several charges. Despite a court order barring a planned rally on November 24, PTI supporters gathered at D-Chowk in Islamabad, demanding Khan's release. The protesters broke through barriers in the high-security zone near important government buildings.

Accusations

Khan accuses interior minister of brutal crackdown

Khan had urged his supporters to "fight till the last ball and do not retreat," calling for nationwide protests against what he described as a "stolen mandate" and "dictatorial regime." He accused Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi of ordering a brutal crackdown on PTI workers. On Tuesday evening, clashes between PTI supporters and law enforcement agencies intensified.

Crackdown

Security forces respond to protests, PTI leaders flee

Security forces resorted to tear gas and put up shipping containers to seal roads leading to D-Chowk. Around midnight, police and Rangers launched an operation to clear the area, arresting nearly 450 protesters. Interior Minister Naqvi announced that Bibi and Gandapur had fled the scene during the crackdown. He said roads would be reopened and mobile services restored by morning.

Allegations

PTI accuses government of excessive force

The PTI alleged the government used excessive force, alleging security forces fired live rounds with intent to kill. The party called the crackdown a "massacre" under a "fascist military regime." They demanded international condemnation of what they called an erosion of democracy in Pakistan. After the crackdown, PTI lawmaker Atif Khan announced the end of the protest due to the government's "brutal action."