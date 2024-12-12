Summarize Simplifying... In short Prince William and Kate are stepping up to prepare for their future roles as King and Queen, following Queen Elizabeth's death and King Charles' cancer diagnosis.

Prince William, Kate 'preparing' to become king, queen 'sooner': Biographer

By Chanshimla Varah 11:06 am Dec 12, 202411:06 am

What's the story Prince William and Kate Middleton face the possibility of becoming king and queen considerably sooner than they planned, as King Charles continues his cancer battle, according to a royal biographer. "Although the King is carrying out his duties with typical determination, he has had to accept limitations during his cancer treatment," Sally Bedell Smith told People.

King diagnosed with cancer, queen forced to step back

The roles of King and Queen were on the brink of being assumed by William and Kate following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022. That position was brought into sharper focus when King Charles, William's father, disclosed his own cancer diagnosis in February. In addition, Queen Camilla was recently compelled to withdraw from a number of royal engagements due to pneumonia.

William has been taking on more responsibilities

"As a result, William has been taking on more responsibilities, and he and Kate have been preparing for their future roles sooner than they would have expected," the biographer said. Last week, William attended the official reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on behalf of his father, a strong indicator that he is preparing for his future position.

There's a sense of calm before the storm: Insider

According to an insider, "There's a sense of calm before the storm" for the Prince and Princess of Wales. "They are next in line for the biggest job of their lives, and of course, Kate's health has taken priority, but it's also allowed everyone to take a step back and figure out what's important right now," the insider told People.

Kate also diagnosed with cancer

In addition to Charles and Camilla's ill health, the Princess of Wales underwent a major abdominal surgery this year. However, harsh allegations spread after the mother of three did not appear in public for several months following the procedure. They were hushed in March when the princess shared an extremely intimate video that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was going through chemotherapy.

Finally completed my chemotherapy treatment: Kate

She stated that the diagnosis came as a "huge shock" and that they had kept the information private until their three children had had time to "understand and process the news before it was made public." In September, the princess shared another video stating that she had "finally completed my chemotherapy treatment."