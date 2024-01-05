Cargo ship with 15 Indians hijacked off Somalia coast

11:42 am Jan 05, 2024

The Liberian-flagged ship was hijacked near the coast of Somalia

A cargo ship, MV Lila Norfolk, with 15 Indian crew members on board, has been hijacked near Somalia's coast, ANI reported. The alert in this regard was received on Thursday evening. Meanwhile, the Indian Navy aircraft was monitoring the Liberian-flagged ship, and INS Chennai was sent to tackle the situation. Moreover, communication has been established with the crew, per reports.

More details about incident posted on X

Situation being monitored, in coordination with other agencies: Navy

The Indian Navy said in a statement, "The vessel had sent a message on the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations portal, indicating boarding by approximately five to six unknown armed personnel on the evening of January 4, 2024." It said the overall situation was being closely monitored in coordination with other agencies/ MNF in the area.

Know about hijacking of another merchant vessel in Arabian Sea

The latest hijacking comes days after unknown attackers boarded a Maltese-flagged merchant vessel in the Arabian Sea. The Indian Navy rescued one of the 18 crew members aboard the seized cargo ship, a Bulgarian national, to offer medical attention after he was injured by the pirates. The event brought the issue of pirate attacks back into the forefront after a dip in 2013.