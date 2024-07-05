In brief Simplifying... In brief The UK's Labour Party, led by Starmer, has won power, leading to Sunak's departure from 10 Downing Street.

The transition involves a speech by the outgoing leader and moving of belongings, with Sunak likely to relocate to one of his family homes.

Interestingly, Larry the cat, the official "Chief Mouser," will remain at Number 10, continuing his duties of greeting guests, inspecting security, and testing furniture for naps, having served under five prime ministers so far. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sunak's party suffered a historic defeat in UK general elections

When would Sunak have to move out of Number 10

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:53 pm Jul 05, 202412:53 pm

What's the story Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak will vacate 10 Downing Street following his defeat in the United Kingdom's general elections to Sir Keir Starmer's Labour Party. The Labour Party's victory ends the Tories' 14-year reign—marking a historic shift in power. Unlike in the United States, British prime ministers traditionally resign the day after an election loss. In the US, outgoing presidents remain in office for several months before transferring power to their successor.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Britain's Labour Party swept to power on Friday, ending its more than a decade long run in the opposition. However, this win presents the party with the enormous challenge of revitalizing a stagnant economy and uplifting a dispirited nation. Starmer is set to officially become prime minister later today, marking Labour's return to government less than five years after its worst defeat in nearly a century.

Leadership change

Sunak's departure paves way for Labour leader Starmer

Sunak's exit from 10 Downing Street will clear the path for incoming PM Starmer. The transition process begins with discussions between the outgoing and incoming governments. The departing leader gives a speech on the steps of Number 10 before heading to Buckingham Palace, while removal vans shift belongings. Sunak has several family homes in the country where he is likely to shift after quitting his official residence. When Sunak was Chancellor under PM Boris Johnson, he lived at Number 11.

Chief Mouser

Larry the cat remains at 10 Downing Street

Despite the change in leadership, one resident who will remain at Number 10 is Larry the cat, "Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office." Larry first appeared in Downing Street on February 15, 2011, after being adopted from the Battersea shelter in south London. He was brought in under then-Prime Minister David Cameron to handle the mouse problem and was even given the official title. Larry is cared for by the staff at Downing Street.

Larry's responsibilities

Larry a 'civil servant' not personal property

During his final Prime Minister's Questions in 2016, Cameron clarified that Larry is a civil servant and not personal property, meaning he remains at Downing Street regardless of any change in premiership. The Downing Street website outlines Larry's responsibilities as "greeting guests to the house, inspecting security defences, and testing antique furniture for napping quality." Notably, 17-year-old Larry has so far served as Chief Mouser under five PMs: Cameron, Theresa May, Johnson, Liz Truss, and Sunak.