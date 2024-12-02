Summarize Simplifying... In short The 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4 boasts a powerful 1,103cc V4 engine with 214hp, a 6hp increase from its predecessor.

The bike gets a 6.9-inch TFT display

2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4 arrives with upgraded electronics, superior engine

What's the story Ducati has unveiled the new-generation version of its popular Streetfighter V4 motorcycle. The new model, which will launch in India in 2025, comes with a host of improvements inspired by the Panigale V4. These include a more powerful engine and a redesigned double-sided swingarm. The bike's electronics suite has also been upgraded, with all functions now accessible through a 6.9-inch TFT display that first appeared on the Panigale.

Enhanced engine

The 2025 Streetfighter V4's engine, a 1,103cc V4 unit, now offers an impressive 214hp of power at 13,500rpm and 120Nm of torque at 11,250rpm. This is a power bump of 6hp over the outgoing model. The design of the updated Streetfighter has also been tweaked to match the new Streetfighter V2, which was unveiled last month at EICMA.

Weight reduction and new features

Ducati has managed to shave 4kg off the Streetfighter's weight, with the S variant now weighing 189kg and the base model weighing 191kg. The bike also gets new Brembo Hypure calipers, a feature that only a handful of other bikes such as the Panigale V4, Aprilia RSV4, and KTM's new 990 RC R share. The S variant still gets semi-active Ohlins suspension and forged aluminum wheels.

Design updates and rider comfort

The 2025 Streetfighter V4 comes with new LED headlights and biplane wings that produce a downforce of over 17kg at 270km/h. The handlebar has been moved closer to the rider by 10mm, while the seat now provides more room for taller riders. The footpegs have also been repositioned lower and forward by 10mm, ensuring increased comfort.

A look at the chassis

The Streetfighter V4's chassis is completely new, taken from the Panigale V4. The front frame is lighter (3.47kg vs 4.42kg previously) and has been remodeled in stiffness (-39% in lateral) to provide better confidence while leaning over.

Suspension and wheel differences

While the standard Streetfighter V4 comes with manually adjustable 43mm Showa USD forks and Sachs mono-shock, the V4 S flaunts top-of-the-line Ohlins NIX-30 USD forks with Ohlins Smart EC 3.0 control system. The V4 S also gets forged aluminum rims while the base model sports light alloy wheels which are 2.2kg heavier. Both the motorbikes come with Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa tires at both ends.