BMW C 400 GT teased ahead of launch in India

Auto

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Aug 01, 2021, 09:56 pm
Prior to its launch in India this festive season, German automaker BMW Motorrad has teased its C 400 GT maxi-style scooter. Its unofficial bookings are already open. As for the highlights, the vehicle has an imposing look and is available with a host of features. It draws power from a 350cc, single-cylinder engine paired to a CVT gearbox. Here are more details.

The scooter offers a charging port and TFT instrument cluster

The BMW C 400 GT has a stepped-up seat with a pillion grab rail and GT tag, a headlamp-mounted front apron, an upswept exhaust, a split-style footboard, and a transparent windshield. The two-wheeler houses an all-LED setup for lighting, a USB charging socket, and a TFT instrument cluster. It rides on cast aluminium wheels and tips the scales at 202kg.

It runs on a 33hp, 350cc engine

The BMW C 400 GT draws power from a 350cc, 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine linked to a CVT gearbox. The motor generates a maximum power of 33.4hp at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 35Nm at 5,750rpm.

Traction control and multiple ride modes are available

In terms of safety equipment, the BMW C 400 GT is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS, traction control, ride-by-wire throttle, and multiple riding modes for a better riding experience. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by 35mm telescopic forks on the front side and a double aluminium swingarm on the rear end.

BMW C 400 GT: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the BMW C 400 GT in India are currently unavailable. However, in the US, the maxi-style scooter carries a price tag of $8,495 (around Rs. 6.3 lakh).

