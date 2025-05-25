What's the story

BMW has unveiled its latest prototype, the Concept RR, at the prestigious Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este.

The model serves as a precursor to the future iterations of the RR series superbikes.

The Concept RR borrows heavily from BMW's World Superbike endeavors and is heavily inspired by the M 1000 RR. It focuses on performance, aerodynamics, and modern engineering techniques.