Home / News / Auto News / BMW X3 M (facelift) previewed in spy images
Auto

BMW X3 M (facelift) previewed in spy images

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 01, 2021, 12:58 pm
BMW X3 M (facelift) previewed in spy images
BMW X3 M (facelift) spotted testing; design details revealed

BMW is likely to unveil the facelifted version of its X3 M model by the end of the year or early-2022. A partially camouflaged test mule of the SUV has been spied testing in southern Europe, revealing key design details. The spy shots suggest that it will have refreshed bumpers, updated lights, and quad exhaust tips. Here are more details.

In this article
Exteriors

The car will sport a large kidney grille

The BMW X3 M (facelift) will have a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out kidney grille, sleek LED headlights, and a wide air dam. It will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, sharp body lines, and designer wheels. LED taillights, a window wiper, and quad exhaust tips will be available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It will be fueled by a 473hp, 3.0-liter engine

The facelifted BMW X3 M is expected to draw power from a 3.0-liter, twin-turbo, inline-six, petrol engine linked to an 8-speed AMT gearbox. The mill generates 473hp/600Nm in the current non-Competition model of the standard X3 SUV.

Interiors

The vehicle should have ventilated leather seats and multiple airbags

The BMW X3 M (facelift) is expected to have a spacious 5-seater cabin with ventilated leather seats, auto climate control, parking sensors, and a multifunctional power steering wheel with cruise control. It is likely to house a touchscreen infotainment system running on the latest version of BMW's iDrive software. Multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and crash sensors will ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

BMW X3 M (facelift): Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the BMW X3 M (facelift) will be revealed at the time of launch. However, in India, it should cost more than the outgoing model, which is priced at Rs. 99.9 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Toyota Hilux to be launched in India in coming months

Latest News

Euro 2020: Decoding the squad of Denmark

Sports

'Dabangg' animated series streaming on Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Entertainment

Karan Mehra arrested after wife alleges domestic violence; granted bail

Entertainment

Google Photos free storage ends today; Is Google One worthwhile?

Science

COVID-19: How long does immunity from vaccine last?

India

Latest Auto News

New-generation Toyota Land Cruiser teased; to debut on June 9

Auto

Toyota Hilux to be launched in India in coming months

Auto

Ducati sells 5,000 units of the new Multistrada V4 globally

Auto

2022 Indian Chief and FTR models to debut in August

Auto

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa's second batch to release by July-August

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Prior to launch, facelifted Lamborghini Urus SUV found testing

Auto

Spy shots reveal design, interiors of BMW 8 Series Coupe

Auto

Prior to debut, facelifted BMW X3 and iX3 spotted

Auto

2021 BMW X3 crossover's design previewed in a leaked picture

Auto