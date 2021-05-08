Prior to launch in India, BS6-compliant CFMoto 650GT motorbike teased

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 08, 2021, 12:06 am

Ahead of its launch in India, Chinese automaker CFMoto has teased its BS6-compliant 650GT middleweight sports tourer. Its online bookings are open.

As for the highlights, the upcoming two-wheeler is likely to retain the design and features of its predecessor. It should draw power from a 649.3cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Here are more details.

Take a look at the teaser

Design

The bike is likely to be available in two shades

The 2021 CFMoto 650GT should sit on a steel tubular frame and feature a sloping fuel tank, a split-style seat, an upswept exhaust, and an adjustable windscreen.

The bike will pack a digital instrument cluster, an all-LED lighting setup, a USB charging port, and will ride on designer wheels.

It is likely to be available in Concept Blue and Nebula Black shades.

Information

It should be fueled by a 62hp, 649cc engine

The 2021 CFMoto 650GT will draw power from a BS6-compliant 649.3cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill is expected to generate a maximum power of around 61.6hp at 9,000rpm and a peak torque of 58.5Nm at 7,000rpm.

Safety

It should have telescopic forks on the front wheel

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 CFMoto 650GT will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking.

Suspension duties on the motorbike are likely to be handled by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

2021 CFMoto 650GT: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2021 CFMoto 650GT in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it is likely to carry a price-figure of around Rs. 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).