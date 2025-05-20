New EV under $15,000?—BYD's latest is 50% cheaper than Tesla
What's the story
Chinese automaker BYD has officially launched its latest electric vehicle (EV), the e7 sedan.
The new mid-size electric sedan competes with the Tesla Model 3 in terms of size but is way more affordable.
The e7 comes in three trims, starting at 103,800 yuan (approximately $14,500), making it 50% cheaper than Model 3, which starts at 235,500 yuan ($32,700).
The EV has a modern design, tech-forward cabin, and a decent range of up to 520km.
Specifications
BYD e7 EV: A closer look
The BYD e7 EV is 4,780mm long, 1,900mm wide, and 1,515mm tall with a 2,820mm wheelbase.
It comes with two battery options: a standard model with a 48kWh battery and an extended range variant with a bigger 57.8kWh battery.
The standard version delivers a CLTC driving range of up to 450km while the extended model offers an even more impressive range of up to 520km.
Design & interior
Unique design elements and interior features
The e7 sedan catches the eye with its distinctive "Smiling and high-spirited" front face design, full-score LED headlights, and a duck tail.
Its interior is fairly simple but modern, with a 15.6-inch central infotainment display at the center of the dashboard and a 5-inch driver display cluster.
The car also features BYD's advanced smart cockpit version DiLink100 with ergonomic cloud-sensing seats, integrated hand gear, and panoramic sunroof for comfort.
Model integration
BYD e7 joins Ocean series
Originally, the BYD e7 was part of the lower-priced e-series lineup aimed at younger drivers and taxi services. Now, it is being integrated into BYD's Ocean series.
The new lineup also features other popular EVs like the Dolphin and Seagull.
Although it is cheaper than Tesla Model 3 models in China, do note that the base Tesla Model 3 RWD model promises a CLTC driving range of up to 634km.