What's the story

Chinese automaker BYD has officially launched its latest electric vehicle (EV), the e7 sedan.

The new mid-size electric sedan competes with the Tesla Model 3 in terms of size but is way more affordable.

The e7 comes in three trims, starting at 103,800 yuan (approximately $14,500), making it 50% cheaper than Model 3, which starts at 235,500 yuan ($32,700).

The EV has a modern design, tech-forward cabin, and a decent range of up to 520km.