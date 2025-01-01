Summarize Simplifying... In short Honda is now accepting bookings for its first electric scooters in India, the Activa e: and QC1.

Both models boast modern features like LED lighting, smart keys, and digital displays.

The Activa e: offers a 102km range with its two swappable batteries, while the QC1 provides an 80km range with its fixed battery.

Available in select cities, their prices will be announced at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

They can be booked by paying ₹1,000

Bookings for Honda's first electric scooters in India are open

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:03 pm Jan 01, 202503:03 pm

What's the story Japanese automaker Honda is gearing up for the launch of its first electric two-wheelers, the Activa e: and QC1, at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The company has already opened the bookings for these models against a token amount of ₹1,000. To recall, the vehicles were unveiled in November last year, and their deliveries will start from next month.

Features

Activa e: and QC1 : At a glance

The Activa e: and QC1 come with modern features like all-LED lighting, a type-C charging port, and a smart key. The Activa e: features a 7.0-inch digital instrument console with facilities like navigation, call alerts, vehicle health diagnosis, and music controls. Meanwhile, the QC1 model flaunts a 5.0-inch LCD display for convenient viewing of important information.

Specifications

Performance and range

The Activa e: is driven by a direct drive PMSM motor with peak power output of 6kW and peak torque of 22Nm. It comes with two swappable 1.5kWh battery packs, offering a combined range of up to 102km on a full charge. The QC1 employs an in-wheel electric motor with peak power output of 1.8kW and peak torque of 77Nm, and offers an estimated range of around 80km with its fixed 1.5kWh battery pack.

Availability

What about their availability?

Prospective buyers can reserve the Activa e: from select Honda two-wheeler dealers in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai. The QC1 can also be booked from dealerships in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chandigarh. The prices of both electric scooters will be revealed at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 later this month.